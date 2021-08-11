Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Weight Loss

Weight Watchers shares dive as people put diets on hold

By Long Reads
BBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShares in WW International, formerly known as Weight Watchers, have dived 25% after the firm said people were putting diets on hold after lockdown. The weight loss firm, which is backed by talk show host Oprah Winfrey, had 4.9 million subscribers at the end of June, down from 5 million last year.

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mindy Grossman
Person
Kate Hudson
Person
James Corden
Person
Oprah Winfrey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weight Watchers#Dieting#Commuting#Alcohol#Ww International
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Weight Loss
NewsBreak
Talk Show
Related
DietsKMJ

Diet Key to Better Health in People With Diabetes

A diet rich in fresh veggies, fruit, and fiber has meaningful benefits for people with diabetes, a new research review confirms. Doctors have long recommended this kind of “low-glycemic” eating regimen to help patients manage their diabetes and keep blood sugar levels steady. The new review of findings from 29 different trials lends support for that advice.
Weight LossObserver

7 Best Weight Loss Pills and Diet Supplements of 2021

Losing weight can be a challenging process, especially as we get older. If you have a sluggish metabolism, struggle with food cravings, or have stubborn fat that just won’t go away, there are a variety of weight loss pills that can help. The best weight loss pills can help you...
DietsGossip Cop

How This Common Dieting Trope Can Actually Sabotage Your Weight Loss Efforts

Weight loss is an individual journey, but it’s not rocket science. There’s no magic pill, fad diet or trendy workout routine that will make losing weight and keeping it off easy. But no matter your age, gender or body type, there is a universal truth when it comes to shedding pounds. Losing weight depends more on diet than exercise.
Fitnesswmleader.com

WW’s shares plummet as consumers take break from dieting

This is one crash diet Oprah Winfrey won’t like. Shares of Winfrey’s WW International, the diet company formerly known as Weight Watchers, plummeted by more than 25 percent on Wednesday after reporting a slowdown in the number of people signing up for the program. Subscriptions for the quarter ending July...
RecipesPosted by
DFW Community News

21 Day Fix Coconut Overnight Oats | With Weight Watchers Points!

This post may contain affiliate links. I love oatmeal, and I love coconut (although, to be fair, it took time to love coconut…I didn’t like it as a kid, which is probably because my mom hated it and never let me eat it!) This 21 Day Fix Coconut Overnight Oats recipe from Chellie over at Art From My Table is the perfect combination of coconut, oatmeal, and chia seeds.
Weight LossKHOU

Optimal Body Weight Loss helps you drop pounds without fad diets

HOUSTON — Optimal Body Weight Loss has a special offer for Great Day Viewers... the first 25 callers will receive a virtual consultation for only $29, as well as a Liver Detox sent free of charge. Call Optimal Body Weight Loss at (832) 915-0006, or visit MyOptimalBody.com. This content sponsored...
Dietsspring.org.uk

The Easy Diet That Can Double Weight Loss

The diet can lead to 5.5 more pounds of weight loss. Vegetarian diets produce the most weight loss, research finds. Diets that do not contain meat are linked to significantly more weight loss. Vegetarian dieters typically lose around 4.4 pounds more than those following diets that include meat. A vegan...
Weight LossWrcbtv.com

5 HCG Diet Tips to Help You Be Successful in Your Weight Loss Goals

Originally Posted On: http://site.hcgsupplies.com/blog/5-hcg-diet-tips-to-help-you-be-successful-in-your-weight-loss-goals/. Nearly half of all Americans have tried to lose weight within the last year. If you’re one of them, what can you do to make your weight loss journey more successful?. Have you considered the HCG diet? This type of program works with your body’s hormones...
Weight Lossapppicker.com

Mayo Clinic Diet: Habit Tracker, Meal Planner & Weight Loss Program

Rather than embark on some extreme fad diet that can actually do more harm than good, The Mayo Clinic Diet app can help users lose weight quickly in a healthy way. Follow along with the step-by-step program that uses science rather than trends to ensure your success. With the program you can lose six to 10l pounds in a matter of two weeks, which is pretty fast weight loss. Now you don't have to stop at the two week mark; you can keep going and keep losing more weight.
Weight Losslakenewsonline.com

Why some people don’t gain weight

You probably know someone who seems to be able to eat anything they want, never exercises and yet maintains a trim figure. Meanwhile, it seems you must pay attention to every bite to keep from gaining weight. It may appear they can maintain their weight without effort, but if you truly scrutinize their lifestyle, you may find good reasons why they can control their weight.
Weight LossPosted by
Us Weekly

Rebel Wilson Shares Photo at Her ‘Most Unhealthiest’ Prior to ‘Year of Health’ Weight Loss Transformation

Offering some inspiration! Rebel Wilson reflected on her decision to lose weight after a personal struggle that affected her relationship with her body. “Okay so I know that I normally post flattering photos of myself … but found this old photo in my emails and was like: whoa!” Wilson, 41, captioned a past photo of her with Novak Djokovic via Instagram on Wednesday, August 18. “I remember this was when I was at my most unhealthiest – being overweight and indulging way too much with junk food. Using food to numb my emotions.”
Fitnessgearjunkie.com

Where Do Athletes Get Their Fuel? Two Ultrarunners Share Their Diets

These two ultrarunning athletes are both successful at running long distances. But their diets couldn’t be more different. Ever wondered how pro athletes fuel themselves on long runs? Or for daily workouts? For an athlete, especially runners, some of the most important factors for performance are training, sleep, and fuel. But fuel (we’ll talk food and hydration) comes in many forms.
Nutritionfoodmanufacture.co.uk

The National Food Strategy could transform young people’s diets

Part II of the National Food Strategy was published in July as part of a ‘once-in-a-lifetime opportunity’ to break Britain’s addiction to junk food. The focus on diets is directly linked with that of planetary health. There is no longer one without the other and empowering people to make healthier and more sustainable food choices is needed to make the report’s ambitions effective.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

AceNAS: Learning to Rank Ace Neural Architectures with Weak Supervision of Weight Sharing

Architecture performance predictors have been widely used in neural architecture search (NAS). Although they are shown to be simple and effective, the optimization objectives in previous arts (e.g., precise accuracy estimation or perfect ranking of all architectures in the space) did not capture the ranking nature of NAS. In addition, a large number of ground-truth architecture-accuracy pairs are usually required to build a reliable predictor, making the process too computationally expensive. To overcome these, in this paper, we look at NAS from a novel point of view and introduce Learning to Rank (LTR) methods to select the best (ace) architectures from a space. Specifically, we propose to use Normalized Discounted Cumulative Gain (NDCG) as the target metric and LambdaRank as the training algorithm. We also propose to leverage weak supervision from weight sharing by pretraining architecture representation on weak labels obtained from the super-net and then finetuning the ranking model using a small number of architectures trained from scratch. Extensive experiments on NAS benchmarks and large-scale search spaces demonstrate that our approach outperforms SOTA with a significantly reduced search cost.

Comments / 0

Community Policy