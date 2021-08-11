Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Norfolk, VA

Double Digits! HRT to celebrate 10 years of The Tide light rail with a day of free service

By Julius Ayo
WAVY News 10
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — HRT is celebrating the 10th anniversary of The Tide light rail with a day of free service on August 19. The Tide is turning double digits and Hampton Roads Transit is offering residents and community members a day of free service across all modes of transit (i.e. free bus, light rail, and ferry service) along with a celebration at the MacArthur Square station in downtown Norfolk on Thursday, August 19.

www.wavy.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Traffic
City
Norfolk, VA
City
Newtown, VA
Norfolk, VA
Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hampton Roads Transit#The Tide Light Rail#Hrt#Wavy News App#The App Store#Google Play
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Rail Transport
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Abbott tests positive for COVID-19 breakthrough infection

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, his office announced. The governor's office said it got the positive result after Abbott, who is fully vaccinated, underwent his routine daily testing. He is currently asymptomatic, but is receiving Regeneron’s monoclonal antibody treatment, which is the same regimen former President Trump was given when he tested positive COVID-19 in October.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Hill

Biden finds few Capitol Hill allies amid Afghanistan backlash

President Biden is getting little cover from Congress as he faces broad backlash over his handling of the U.S. withdrawal in Afghanistan. Some Democrats, including Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.), have rallied to Biden’s side and circulated White House talking points to their members. Pelosi also urged Democrats during a conference call to stand behind Biden, according to a source familiar with the conversation.
Grocery & SupermaketCBS News

New Zealand locks down over single new case of coronavirus

Wellington, New Zealand — New Zealand's government took drastic action Tuesday by putting the entire nation into a strict lockdown for at least three days after finding a single case of coronavirus infection in the community. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern invoked some of the stirring rhetoric she used early in the pandemic by urging the "team of 5 million" — New Zealand's population — to go hard and early in trying to eliminate the latest outbreak.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden's Afghanistan blunder in perspective

Joe Biden had it right on Afghanistan … until he got it wrong. The president has long thought the American presence in Afghanistan was unsustainable. As vice president, he opposed the huge increase in American military forces during the Obama administration. In 2020, he campaigned against “endless wars.”. The tragedy...
U.S. PoliticsABC News

Taliban allowing 'safe passage' from Kabul in US airlift

WASHINGTON -- The Taliban have agreed to allow “safe passage” from Afghanistan for civilians struggling to join a U.S.-directed airlift from the capital, President Joe Biden's national security adviser said Tuesday, although a timetable for completing the evacuation of Americans, Afghan allies and others has yet to be worked out with the country's new rulers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy