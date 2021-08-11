Double Digits! HRT to celebrate 10 years of The Tide light rail with a day of free service
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — HRT is celebrating the 10th anniversary of The Tide light rail with a day of free service on August 19. The Tide is turning double digits and Hampton Roads Transit is offering residents and community members a day of free service across all modes of transit (i.e. free bus, light rail, and ferry service) along with a celebration at the MacArthur Square station in downtown Norfolk on Thursday, August 19.www.wavy.com
