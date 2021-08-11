Sea Scooter Market Is Expected To Expand As Mid-single-digit CAGR Owing To Increasing Participation In Water Sports

According to a new market research report "Digital Identity Solutions Market with Covid-19 Impact Analysis by Component (Solutions and Services), Solution Type (Biometrics and Non-Biometrics), Authentication Type, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″ published by MarketsandMarkets, In the post-COVID-19 scenario, the global digital identity solutions market size is projected to grow from USD 23.3 Billion in 2021 to USD 49.5 Billion by 2026, recording a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.2% from 2021 to 2026. The market's growth in the market can be attributed to the increase in instances of identity-related frauds and data breaches and the need for compliance with various upcoming regulations.