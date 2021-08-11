Cancel
Energy Industry

Hydropower Generation Market is Projected to Cross $317.8 Billion by 2027

Las Vegas Herald
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe global hydropower generation market was valued at $202.4 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $317.8 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2020 to 2027. Hydropower is a form of renewable energy that uses the water stored in dams, as well as flowing in rivers to create electricity in hydropower plants. The falling water rotates blades of a turbine, which then spins a generator that converts the mechanical energy of the spinning turbine into electrical energy. Hydropower is a significant component of electricity production worldwide.

