Dollar mixed

By The Associated Press
WTOP
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. dollar is mixed against other North American currencies in New York trading. It’s worth 1.25 Canadian dollars, unchanged from late Tuesday. And the dollar is trading at 19.92 Mexican pesos, down from late Tuesday. Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be...

wtop.com

State
New York State
#U S Dollar#North American
Currencies
Economy
Politics
Markets
Currenciesdtnpf.com

The Canadian Dollar Breaks Lower

Global uncertainty has led to a rush to safety in the United States dollar, while a fourth consecutive lower close in crude oil has also contributed in Canadian dollar weakness. This week Statistics Canada reported Canada's wholesale sales falling for the first time in four months, while Canada's federal election has also led to a cloud of uncertainty over the future direction of the country.
Businessai-cio.com

Goldman: Dollar Rally Will Fizzle

The dollar is rallying, reaching a near three-week high Tuesday with the help of a strong jobs report. But Goldman Sachs says investors shouldn’t believe this run. Too many problems are lurking for the US currency, the firm cautioned in a research note. Like what? US economic expansion will flag,...
Marketsmarketpulse.com

New Zealand dollar rallies

The dollar index had another sideways overnight session, finishing unchanged at 92.07, before edging lower to 92.02 in Asia in directionless trading. The dollar index remains mid-point between its breakout at 92.60 and structural support at 91.50, also home to its 100-day moving average. A break of either 91.50 or 92.60 will signal the dollar’s next directional move.
TrafficWTOP

Crude falls

Crude oil futures prices ended lower on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The near-month contract for the benchmark grade fell 70 cents — closing at $66.59 a barrel. Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
RetailLynchburg News and Advance

Retail sales fell 1.1% in July with Americans spending less as COVID-19 cases rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Retail sales fell 1.1% in July with Americans spending less as COVID-19 cases rise. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission. Watch Now: Related Video. Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Dollar ends mixed, yen and swiss franc gain on safe-haven buyiing

The greenback ended the day firm against euro and sterling but weakened versus safe-haven yen and the swiss franc due following soft Chinese data and geopolitical tension in Afghanistan. Sources from Reuters on China's industrial output rose 6.4% in July from a year ago, well behind expectations, official data showed...
Marketsmarketpulse.com

The US Dollar Rally Continues

The US Dollar rose overnight once again, propelled higher by rising US yields, hawkish Fed-speak and perhaps some delta-variant risk-hedging flows. The dollar index rose by 0.20% to 92.97 overnight, with a resistance test at 93.20 seemingly inevitable. That will open further gains to 93.50 and then 94.30. Only a fall through 92.60 changes the narrative.
Currenciesactionforex.com

Dollar Digesting Gains Awaiting Fed Speaks, Markets Turned Mixed

Overall markets are mixed today, as Dollar is digesting some of last week’s gains, awaiting more guidance from FOMC members regarding tapering. New Zealand and Canadian Dollar are the stronger ones for now. But Australian Dollar is among the weakest together with Euro and Swiss France. Yen and Sterling is slightly firmer. Gold and silver recovered after initial selloff, but stays below last week’s low.
StocksLife Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-Mixed data, mixed day

MIXED DATA, MIXED DAY (1605 EDT/2005 GMT) Major averages ended the session mixed on Wednesday,. following conflicting signals on the economy that showed a hot. services sector, but a labor market that continues to struggle. to find workers. The Institute for Supply Management survey on Wednesday. jumped to a record...
Energy IndustryPosted by
AFP

Nuclear scientists hail US fusion breakthrough

Nuclear scientists using lasers the size of three football fields said Tuesday they had generated a huge amount of energy from fusion, possibly offering hope for the development of a new clean energy source. Experts focused their giant array of almost 200 laser beams onto a tiny spot to create a mega blast of energy -- eight times more than they had ever done in the past. Although the energy only lasted for a very short time -- just 100 trillionths of a second -- it took scientists closer to the holy grail of fusion ignition, the moment when they are creating more energy than they are using. "This result is a historic advance for inertial confinement fusion research," said Kim Budil, the director of Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, which operates the National Ignition Facility in California, where the experiment took place this month.
U.S. PoliticsThe Fiscal Times

Pelosi in a Pickle

President Biden told the nation Monday that he stands squarely behind his decision to pull U.S. troops out of Afghanistan even after the Taliban retook control of Kabul and the Afghan government quickly collapsed. “American troops cannot and should not be fighting in a war and dying in a war...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Attorney General Merrick Garland, don't prosecute Donald Trump

(CNN) — Did Donald Trump commit federal crimes in his final, desperate attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election?. The latest revelations about Trump's final days in office demonstrate that his behavior was, at a minimum, outrageous. He pressured his acting attorney general, Jeffrey Rosen, to open an investigation of purported fraud in the vote count in Georgia, even though there was no evidence of such wrongdoing. In one call, Trump apparently directed Rosen to "just say the election was corrupt, [and] leave the rest to me."
Economywtaq.com

Japan sees peril in U.S. chip hub to counter China

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan is worried that U.S. plans to pour billions of dollars into chip manufacturing to fend off China could finish off what’s left of a Japanese semiconductor industry that once dominated the world. After “three lost decades”, according to Japan’s industry ministry, the country’s share of global...
BusinessPosted by
CBS Detroit

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming?

) — Many Americans have relied on stimulus checks to get through COVID. The pandemic continues 17 months after the economy initially shut down, with the Delta variant driving up case numbers among the unvaccinated. The rise comes amidst an improving economic conditions and could slow the recovery. Meanwhile, some people are still waiting for their recovery to start. Unemployment exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with job opportunities widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus is scheduled to end on Labor Day, and about half of all states have already ended it (or attempted to). Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would certainly help those in need. But can we expect more help from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in 2021?
WorldWashington Examiner

After Afghanistan disaster, Taiwan must go nuclear

The images of Afghans chasing an American C-130 plane at the Kabul airport and some plummeting to their deaths will sear the memory of a generation. President Joe Biden chose defeat. He and Secretary of State Antony Blinken and national security adviser Jake Sullivan signaled that the White House could turn its back on major non-NATO allies almost overnight. But they did more than that. When enemies moved to attack our allies, these officials preferred to blame the victims rather than reconsider the wisdom of their own policy choices. All U.S. allies should be aware: America does not have their back.

