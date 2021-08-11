Crude rises

Cancel
By The Associated Press
WTOP
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrude oil futures prices ended higher on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The near-month contract for the benchmark grade rose 96 cents — closing at $69.25 a barrel. Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

