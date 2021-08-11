Dallas-Fort Worth, Meet Your Agrarian Neighbors

Jill was on the run. By the time I arrived at Jubilee Farm on a rainy spring morning, one of Ben Chessman’s two border collies had already escaped to a neighbor’s farm. But he wasn’t concerned; after seven years here in Sanger, the neighbors had become like family. In fact, the grande dame of the country lane happens to be the widow of the grandson of the German immigrant who first built Ben’s farm in 1909. Back then it was a diversified smallholding with vegetables and livestock, enough to support a family. That’s what Ben wants it to be, too, for his wife, Jade, and two young sons, Elijah (5) and Oscar (2).