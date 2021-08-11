Cancel
Dallas, TX

Dallas-Fort Worth, Meet Your Agrarian Neighbors

Cover picture for the articleJill was on the run. By the time I arrived at Jubilee Farm on a rainy spring morning, one of Ben Chessman’s two border collies had already escaped to a neighbor’s farm. But he wasn’t concerned; after seven years here in Sanger, the neighbors had become like family. In fact, the grande dame of the country lane happens to be the widow of the grandson of the German immigrant who first built Ben’s farm in 1909. Back then it was a diversified smallholding with vegetables and livestock, enough to support a family. That’s what Ben wants it to be, too, for his wife, Jade, and two young sons, Elijah (5) and Oscar (2).

NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Dallas, TXCNET

Waymo building autonomous trucking hub in Dallas-Fort Worth

Waymo is building a new dedicated trucking hub in Texas' Dallas-Fort Worth area. The facility will serve as the base of Waymo Via, its trucking and local delivery unit, and its operations throughout the southeast United States. The news is coupled with the announcement of a new partnership with Ryder trucking and fleet management to support Waymo's fleet of autonomous trucks nationwide.
Fort Worth, TXfortworthbusiness.com

Companies are seeking workers in Dallas-Fort Worth area

U.S employers added 943,000 jobs in July and drove the unemployment rate down to 5.4% in another sign the economy is bouncing back with surprising vigor from COVID-19. If you or someone you know is looking for a new job or just a job, there are some opportunities available in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
Dallas, TXwbap.com

Fort Worth ISD Joins Dallas ISD in Defying the Governor

(WBAP/KLIF) — Another major North Texas school district comes out in defiance of the Governor. Students in the Fort Worth ISD will join those in Dallas ISD in being required to wear masks during the upcoming school year. Fort Worth ISD Superintendent Kent Scribner implemented a mask mandate for all district buildings and buses.
Fort Worth, TXPosted by
Tarrant County Today

Your Fort Worth lifestyle news

(FORT WORTH, TX) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Fort Worth, from fashion updates to viral videos. Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
Dallas, TXdmagazine.com

At Hospitals Across Dallas-Fort Worth, COVID-19 Has Returned With a Fury

Yesterday, I emailed the major hospital systems in Dallas a few questions about their COVID-19 patients. Parkland was the only one forthcoming with information. I skipped UT Southwestern, which maintains a patient census on its website and includes details of those hospitalized in its weekly forecasts. According to Dr. Joseph...
Dallas, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Tax-Free Weekend in Dallas-Fort Worth

It’s tax-free weekend. We know you’ll be too busy making your list and checking it twice to scroll through the fine print, so we’ve gathered the basic facts you should know about tax-free weekend in Texas. Plus, we’ve rounded up the local shopping centers where you’ll get the most bang for your buck and for your time. Scroll down for all the Dallas-Fort Worth shopping malls offering giveaways and more fun things to do (at the centers’ special events, exhibits and kid-friendly attractions) during your shopping breaks.
Dallas, TXpassengerterminaltoday.com

Plans approved for Terminal C transformation at Dallas Fort Worth Airport

Plans for the renovation and expansion of Terminal C at Dallas Fort Worth International (DFW) Airport in Texas have been approved by its board. The US$2bn project will not only serve to update the 50-year-old facility but also provide expanded gate capacity in both Terminal C and Terminal A to address future growth.
Dallas, TXspectrumlocalnews.com

Ozone Action Day for the Dallas-Fort Worth area

Today's combination of sunshine, light winds and temperatures in the 90s are favorable weather conditions for producing high levels of ozone air pollution in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. What You Need To Know. An Ozone Action Day is in effect for DFW due to high ozone levels. Air quality will...
Fort Worth, TXbizjournals

Perryman report: Dallas-Fort Worth jobs picture improving after COVID’s initial economic blow

Dallas-Fort Worth along with Texas’ other metro areas continue to dig out of a huge hole blown in the economy in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Texas lost 1.4 million jobs between February and April 2020, and 79.3% of those were concentrated in the state’s six largest metropolitan statistical areas, according to a new report by Waco-based economist Ray Perryman.

