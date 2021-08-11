Flock Adhesives Market Share to Generate $2.9 Billion By 2027 | Major Companies, Strategies and New Trends

The Global tire market is an allied market to the rapidly shifting automotive market. As vehicles are getting more efficient, infrastructure is getting smoother, the tire market finds itself a suitable pedestal to grow upon. As per the research conducted by Bonafide Research, under the title – Global Tire Market Outlook, 2026, the global tire market is evaluated to be selling more than 2000 Million tires annually as of 2020. The tire market globally is expected to grow to more than 2700 Million tires by the year 2026.