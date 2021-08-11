Cancel
Flock Adhesives Market Share to Generate $2.9 Billion By 2027 | Major Companies, Strategies and New Trends

Las Vegas Herald
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAllied Market Research published a report, titled, "Flock Adhesives Market by Resin Type (Acrylic, Polyurethane, Epoxy Resin, and Others) and Application (Automotive, Textiles, Paper & Packaging, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027." According to the report, the global flock adhesives industry was estimated at $1.9 billion in 2019, and is anticipated to hit $2.9 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.70% from 2020 to 2027.

#Market Segment#Allied Market Research#Application#Cagr#Voc#Purchase Enquiry#Kissel Wolf Sika#Dow Chemical#Flock Adhesives#Sivers Drive#Pr Wirein#Menafn#English
