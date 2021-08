Summer is back with warmth and humidity leading to isolated storm chances for most of this week. Tonight, skies should be dry for most, with increasing clouds and lows in the upper 60s. We'll be in the middle 80s Wednesday and Thursday as afternoon shower and thunderstorms are possible. Friday will be the hottest day this week, but we should be free of storms. A cold front will move through on Saturday, which could provide us with more widespread showers and thunderstorms. We'll be dry for most of next week, with the humidity slightly lower starting on Sunday.