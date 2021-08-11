Cancel
Movies

The Suicide Squad Box Office And What It Means & Initial What If…? Reaction (Spoiler Free) | Daily COG

By Kyle Malone
 8 days ago

The Suicide Squad Box Office And What It Means & Initial What If…? Reaction (Spoiler Free) | Daily COG. Listen And Subscribe On: Apple Podcasts |Spotify |SoundCloud | Stitcher | Google Play. LRM's daily show is the flagship of LRM Online's Genreverse Podcast Network. The Daily Cup of Genre (DailyCOG)...

#Cog#Lrm Online#Nes#The Daily Cog#Lrm Emmanuel#Marvel Multiverse Mayhem#The Cantina Podcast#The Suicide Squad
MoviesPosted by
GoldDerby

Predict this weekend’s box office: ‘Free Guy,’ ‘Respect,’ ‘Don’t Breathe 2’ all take on ‘The Suicide Squad’

Beginning right now at Gold Derby, you can predict which movies will earn the #1 through #5 spots at the U.S. box office for this weekend, August 13 – August 15. You can also forecast how much money the weekend’s highest-grossing film will rake in. Hurry and make your first predictions right now — it’s fun and easy! Each week the eligible user with the highest prediction accuracy will win a $100 Amazon gift card, eternal bragging rights and a spot on our box office 2021 leaderboard. Opening this Friday are a trio of films — “Free Guy,” “Respect” and “Don’t...
MoviesSFGate

Box Office: 'The Suicide Squad' Targets $30 Million-Plus Opening Weekend

“The Suicide Squad” will storm the domestic box office, with the Warner Bros. R-rated superhero adventure on track to generate more than $30 million in its opening weekend. As the only new movie to debut nationwide, “The Suicide Squad” won’t have much competition to top the charts in North America....
MoviesCollider

'The Suicide Squad' Pulls in $26.5 Million for Underwhelming Box Office Debut

As expected, James Gunn's The Suicide Squad has comfortably topped the box office this weekend, but the numbers fell well short of what both Warner Bros. and analysts were projecting. Heading into Friday, the studio was confident that the R-rated comic book caper would easily exceed $30 million for the frame, but it topped out with $26.5 million from over 4000 theaters.
New York City, NYUSA Today

With coronavirus rising, 'The Suicide Squad' opens softly at box office

NEW YORK (AP) — Moviegoing, once expected to be closer to semi-normal levels by now, continues to be battered by the pandemic, the delta variant of the coronavirus and in-home streaming. The latest casualty: James Gunn’s “The Suicide Squad,” a critically acclaimed, carnage-ridden would-be smash that disappointed with $26.5 million in estimated ticket sales.
Moviesfox10phoenix.com

Prep for ‘The Suicide Squad’ by watching this cult classic (for free)

CHICAGO - When James Gunn catapulted the lovable screwups of "Guardians of the Galaxy" into the pop-cultural stratosphere, his star ascended alongside Star Lord’s — but the A-list director’s roots are firmly planted in the raucous, gleeful world of B-movies. On the eve of the release of Gunn’s excellent "The Suicide Squad," let’s look back at the director’s feature film debut: the 2006 horror comedy "Slither," a cult classic currently streaming for free on Tubi.
MoviesObserver

‘The Suicide Squad’ Is Just the Latest Data Point in a Tricky 2021 Box Office

James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad failed to meet even the modest expectations of a $30 million domestic debut through no real fault of its own. The critically acclaimed and highly enjoyable comic book blockbuster was released at a time when the Delta variant is causing a surge of new COVID cases that may be keeping audiences away from movie theaters once again. Its simultaneous availability on HBO Max may also be playing a role in its financial performance.
Moviesdarkhorizons.com

“Free Guy” Tops Box-Office, “Squad” In Fifth

Filmmaker Shawn Levy’s video game-inspired feature “Free Guy,” starring Ryan Reynolds, pulled in an estimated $28.4 million in its opening weekend domestically. In addition, the title snagged a further $22.5 million overseas for a worldwide total of $51 million. Considering the current state of the world right now with the...
Moviestheplaylist.net

‘Free Guy’ Exceeds Box Office Expectations As ‘The Suicide Squad’ Gets Killed In Its Second Weekend

The box office stories of the Summer Movie Season 2021™ have been giving film fans whiplash for weeks. One story talks about how “Black Widow” has a monster opening weekend and shows how cinema is rebounding after the pandemic. A week later, the film is viewed as an unmitigated disaster and Scarlett Johansson sues Disney. Last week, it was “The Suicide Squad” debuting well under expectations, showing how COVID is back and theaters are doomed. Oh, what a difference a week makes, as Ryan Reynolds’ “Free Guy” flips the script, yet again.
Movies/Film

‘The Suicide Squad’ Honest Trailer: Sorry for That Other ‘Suicide Squad’ Movie

The Suicide Squad may have brought back a handful of characters from David Ayer’s DC Comics romp from 2016, but director James Gunn has delivered a completely different approach to these bad guys forced to do some good. That’s why it’s unfortunate that Warner Bros. Pictures didn’t do enough to distance this movie from its predecessor, opting only to add “the” to the title and let audiences figure out whether it was a sequel or a reboot or whatever. Because as The Suicide Squad Honest Trailer points out, this movie is weird, wonderful, and worth watching.
MoviesIGN

Superman Was Almost the Villain in The Suicide Squad - IGN The Fix: Entertainment

In today's Entertainment Fix, James Gunn has revealed that "there was a time" when he considered making Superman the main villain of The Suicide Squad. On the latest episode of Script Apart, The Suicide Squad's writer and director discussed the evolution of his script for the DCEU movie. He revealed that, at one point, he toyed with the idea of pitting Task Force X against The Man of Steel because he felt that it would make for "a very interesting story," though he ultimately decided to make Starro the movie's big bad. Dune director Denis Villeneuve has revealed Zendaya will play the lead character in his planned sci-fi sequel. Speaking with Italian magazine Il Venerdì di Repubblica, per DuneInfo (and translated independently by IGN), Villeneuve expressed his eagerness to work on Dune: Part 2 and even confirmed that Zendaya would emerge as the protagonist of the adaptation's next installment, taking the reins from Timothée Chalamet's Paul Atreides, who is the main focus of the upcoming release. Ryan Reynolds' Free Guy had a strong opening weekend at the domestic box office, earning $28.4 million in 4,165 North American theaters. As reported by Variety, Free Guy brought in another $22.5 million internationally and is over halfway in its quest to recoup its production budget of over $100 million. This debut is obviously hindered by the concerns over the delta variant of COVID-19, but it was also strengthened by the fact that Free Guy was only available in theaters. All of this entertainment news in this episode of IGN The Fix: Entertainment!
Movieslrmonline.com

Before Starro, James Gunn Had A Different Idea For The Suicide Squad Villain

James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad did give comic fans our first view of Starro the Conqueror on the big screen. While the choice makes sense for the film, Gunn initially had a a different approach for who the big villain would be. And here’s the thing, they are not a villain at all. Well, I guess it depends on perspective, which is a really cool idea. Prior to Starro, Gunn says Superman, the Man of Steel himself, was to be The Suicide Squad villain.
Movieslrmonline.com

Star Wars Reviewed- A 24/7 Stream Of In-Depth Star Wars Analysis: Nearly 30 Hours Played Again, And Again, And Again… | The Cantina Podcast

“A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away…” Those words have been in the minds of millions of fans across the world since 1977. LRM Online and the Genreverse are united in our love of Star Wars. In honor of this, and because we’re bored, on Friday we’re starting a 24/7 stream of our Star Wars review series! SUBSCRIBE HERE!

