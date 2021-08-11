Cancel
Economy

Gold and silver higher

By The Associated Press
 6 days ago

The August gold contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed today at $1750.40 an ounce – up $21.60. The current silver contract on the "NYMEX" closed at $23.47 an ounce – up nine cents.

Gold
Economy
TrafficWTOP

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery fell 70 cents to $66.59 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude oil for October delivery fell 48 cents to $69.03 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline for September delivery fell 3 cents to $2.17 a gallon. September heating oil fell 1 cent to $2.04 a gallon. September natural gas fell 11 cents to $3.84 per 1,000 cubic feet.
RetailBirmingham Star

Gold falls on stronger U.S. dollar

CHICAGO, Aug. 17 (Xinhua) -- Gold futures on the COMEX division of the New York Mercantile Exchange fell on Tuesday as investors reacted to a stronger U.S. dollar following the fall of three major U.S. stock market indexes. The most active gold contract for December delivery fell 2 U.S. dollars,...
TrafficWTOP

Crude falls

Crude oil futures prices ended lower on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The near-month contract for the benchmark grade fell 70 cents — closing at $66.59 a barrel. Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
Marketskitco.com

Gold, silver pounded on notions of tightening monetary policies

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are sharply lower in midday U.S. dealings Monday, with gold overnight...
Marketskitco.com

Gold and silver are mixed heading into the European open

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver are starting the session mixed on Friday. The yellow metal is trading at $1800/oz while silver has moved 0.10% higher to trade at $25.15/oz. In the rest of the commodities complex, copper trades 0.88% higher and spot WTI 0.61% in the black. After a...
Marketskitco.com

Gold, silver and platinum see weak price action

Gold, silver and platinum’s price action remains weak. Our lone long in metals being gold has gone down every day since we reversed. The current range in gold is between $1,790-$1840 based on December Futures. The five-day drop is $35.00 and counting. Obviously, the ranges are tight in gold, silver...
Economygold-eagle.com

Gold and silver and platinum waiting for jobs report

New York (Aug 5) Metals lack conviction; their current conditions, no matter the trend, are still directionless. Gold is in a longer-term uptrend, while silver and platinum are in downtrends. However, no matter the trend, they are all stuck close to the mean. We are in the dog days of...
CurrenciesWTOP

Dollar mixed

The U.S. dollar is mixed against other North American currencies in New York trading. It’s worth 1.26 Canadian dollars, up from late Friday. And the dollar is trading at 19.87 Mexican pesos, down from late Friday. Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be...
Marketsmilwaukeesun.com

Gold rises on weak economic data

CHICAGO, Aug. 16 (Xinhua) -- Gold futures on the COMEX division of the New York Mercantile Exchange rose on Monday as investors reacted to weak economic data. The most active gold contract for December delivery rose 11.6 U.S. dollars, or 0.65 percent, to close at 1,789.8 dollars per ounce. The...
Marketsgold-eagle.com

Gold value at key level while silver remains weak

New York (Aug 16) Those hazy, lazy days of summer influence markets as well. While gold is attempting to reverse, silver remains weak. What we are seeing is that all markets are basically in a coma; equities are creeping to new highs while precious metals remain weak. Gold had a...
BusinessForexTV.com

Gold Edges Higher Ahead Of US Inflation Reading

Gold edged higher on Wednesday as rising coronavirus cases across the United States and other countries spurred some safe-haven buying. The upside was capped by bets on early tapering by the U.S. Federal Reserve. Spot gold rose 0.4 percent to $1,735.07 per ounce, after having declined for four straight sessions....
EconomyCNBC

Gold edges higher as investors strap in for U.S. jobs data

Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,815.40 per ounce by 1129 GMT. U.S. gold futures were up 0.2% to $1,817.50. Gold prices edged higher on Wednesday due to a weaker dollar, although gains were kept in check ahead of U.S. jobs data later this week, seen as pivotal to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy strategy.
Sportsrecordargusnews.com

Chinese beat Biles, take gold and silver in balance beam

TOKYO (AP) — Two Chinese gymnasts stood on the top two spots of the Olympic podium Tuesday, collecting their country’s first medals in the women’s gymnastics competition in its final event. Guan Chenchen won the gold medal in the balance beam, edging out teammate Tang Xijing. They pushed American superstar Simone Biles into third place in the process. “I actually […]
Metal Miningkitco.com

Avino Silver & Gold restarts operations in Mexico

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. "We are extremely pleased to announce that mining operations have resumed at the Avino Mine," said David Wolfin,...
Energy IndustryPosted by
AFP

Nuclear scientists hail US fusion breakthrough

Nuclear scientists using lasers the size of three football fields said Tuesday they had generated a huge amount of energy from fusion, possibly offering hope for the development of a new clean energy source. Experts focused their giant array of almost 200 laser beams onto a tiny spot to create a mega blast of energy -- eight times more than they had ever done in the past. Although the energy only lasted for a very short time -- just 100 trillionths of a second -- it took scientists closer to the holy grail of fusion ignition, the moment when they are creating more energy than they are using. "This result is a historic advance for inertial confinement fusion research," said Kim Budil, the director of Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, which operates the National Ignition Facility in California, where the experiment took place this month.
Economywtaq.com

Japan sees peril in U.S. chip hub to counter China

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan is worried that U.S. plans to pour billions of dollars into chip manufacturing to fend off China could finish off what’s left of a Japanese semiconductor industry that once dominated the world. After “three lost decades”, according to Japan’s industry ministry, the country’s share of global...
MotorsportsDerrick

AP Sportlight

1909 — The first race is held at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Twelve-thousand spectators watch Austrian engineer Louis Schwitzer win a five-mile race with an average speed of 57.4 miles per hour. The track’s surface of crushed rock and tar breaks up in a number of places and causes the deaths of two drivers, two mechanics and two spectators.
Public HealthTimes Daily

Asia Today: Australia outbreak grows, spreads to New Zealand

SYDNEY (AP) — Australia’s most populous state reported a record 633 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday as concerns grew about the delta variant's spread beyond Sydney. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

