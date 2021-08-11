Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Phelps County, MO

Upcoming Phelps County community events through September

Rolla Daily News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere is a line-up of community events scheduled through September in Phelps County:. When & Where: Wednesday, Aug. 11, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., at Rolla Lions Club Park. Mercy Health and Your Community Health Center are proud to be partnering for this year’s Phelps County Back to School Resource Fair. Join members of the community for a fun filled afternoon of face paintings, hot dogs, dental and medical information and free school supplies.

www.therolladailynews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rolla, MO
Government
City
Rolla, MO
County
Phelps County, MO
Local
Missouri Government
Phelps County, MO
Government
City
Crocker, MO
State
Missouri State
City
Salem, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Gifts#Pesticides#Restaurants#County Road#Rolla Lions Club Park#The St James Race#Lions Club#The Lions Den#Pfizer#Https Bit Ly 37w0cao#Calvary Assemble Of God#Calvary Assembly#Rolla Walk A Thon#State Route B#The Gardens#Mk Legal Planning
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Abbott tests positive for COVID-19 breakthrough infection

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, his office announced. The governor's office said it got the positive result after Abbott, who is fully vaccinated, underwent his routine daily testing. He is currently asymptomatic, but is receiving Regeneron’s monoclonal antibody treatment, which is the same regimen former President Trump was given when he tested positive COVID-19 in October.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Hill

Biden finds few Capitol Hill allies amid Afghanistan backlash

President Biden is getting little cover from Congress as he faces broad backlash over his handling of the U.S. withdrawal in Afghanistan. Some Democrats, including Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.), have rallied to Biden’s side and circulated White House talking points to their members. Pelosi also urged Democrats during a conference call to stand behind Biden, according to a source familiar with the conversation.
Grocery & SupermaketCBS News

New Zealand locks down over single new case of coronavirus

Wellington, New Zealand — New Zealand's government took drastic action Tuesday by putting the entire nation into a strict lockdown for at least three days after finding a single case of coronavirus infection in the community. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern invoked some of the stirring rhetoric she used early in the pandemic by urging the "team of 5 million" — New Zealand's population — to go hard and early in trying to eliminate the latest outbreak.

Comments / 0

Community Policy