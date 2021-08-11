Upcoming Phelps County community events through September
Here is a line-up of community events scheduled through September in Phelps County:. When & Where: Wednesday, Aug. 11, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., at Rolla Lions Club Park. Mercy Health and Your Community Health Center are proud to be partnering for this year’s Phelps County Back to School Resource Fair. Join members of the community for a fun filled afternoon of face paintings, hot dogs, dental and medical information and free school supplies.www.therolladailynews.com
Comments / 0