What If Captain Carter Were The First Avenger Review – A Mixed Bag Of Results

Just a few hours ago, we shared a look at the poster key art from Disney+ and Marvel Studios' What If…? that focused on Hayley Atwell's Captain Carter and "Hydra Stomper" Steve Rogers. To coincide with that, the studio and streaming service handed the official Captain America Twitter account over to Carter as a way of promoting the series premiere this Wednesday. And that's when more than a few fans of Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson took issue on Twitter with the move, seeing it as a slight to a Black character who had just earned the title of Captain America in his own Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier not that long ago. For some, the move doesn't make sense because Peggy Carter isn't even wearing American symbols, with a look that would make her more Captain Britain. Others see a double standard, with the official Guardians of the Galaxy Twitter account not changed to show the late Chadwick Boseman's TChalla joining the crew as Star-Lord in the animated alt-reality series.