Norwich man to face trial in assault of infant

A Norwich man charged with assaulting his 3-month-old son last fall turned down an offer to resolve his case Wednesday when he appeared in New London Superior Court.

Jaison Worden, 22, of 8 Rock St. was arrested on a warrant in September 2020 after police received reports that the infant had suffered suspicious injuries and trauma, according to the Norwich Police Department.

He was charged with first-degree assault and risk of injury to a child and has pleaded not guilty to both, court records show.

On Wednesday, Worden appeared before Judge Hillary B. Strackbein and rejected the offer from the state's attorney's office, choosing to instead face a jury at trial. Conditions of the offer were not immediately available.

The judge added Worden to the trial list but did not set a date. He faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted by a jury, Strackbein said.

Worden is free on a $150,000 bond and has been having supervised visits with his child, the victim, according to testimony in court. The judge said that while the child's mother undergoes an upcoming surgery, his visits will need to be supervised by someone else.