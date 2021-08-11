Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Lordstown to start limited truck production in late September

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

DETROIT, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Electric truck maker Lordstown Motors Corp on Wednesday said it will begin limited production of its Endurance pickup truck in late September.

The Ohio startup, which on Wednesday announced a second-quarter loss, said its plant in the northeastern part of the state is ready with retooling of stamping, assembly, body and paint shops completed. It also said the electric battery line is fully commissioned.

Lordstown, which previously warned it needed to raise additional funds, added it was “evaluating potential strategic partners.”

Shares rose 8.4% in after-hours trading. (Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit Editing by Matthew Lewis)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

162K+
Followers
194K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Strategic Partners#Startup#Detroit#Detroit#Lordstown Motors Corp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
Youngstown, OHFOXBusiness

Lordstown Motors heads toward limited production, although future still unclear

Lordstown Motors expects to begin limited production of its electric pickup truck next month, yet the future of the Ohio startup remains hazy. In addition to this week's announcement that the company, based just outside of Youngstown, aims to begin production in September, Executive Chairwoman Angela Strand said Lordstown also expects to complete vehicle validation and regulatory approvals in December and January. The first deliveries to a select group of customers should begin in the first quarter, Strand said, with commercial deliveries expected early in the second quarter.
Youngstown, OHbusinessjournaldaily.com

Lordstown Motors Plant ‘Production Ready’

LORDSTOWN, Ohio – Electric vehicle manufacturer Lordstown Motors Corp. reported a net loss of $108 million and $366 million in cash on hand during the quarter ended June 30. Lordstown Motors Executive Chairwoman Angela Strand said the EV startup is still on track to begin limited production of The Endurance electric pickup in late August.
BusinessVindy.com

Jump-starting Lordstown Motors: Partners at plant sought

LORDSTOWN — Lordstown Motors Corp. has plans to commercialize its manufacturing plant, a move its top executive said opens the door for significant revenue opportunities as the cash-strapped electric truck startup rolls toward the start of limited production next month. Still, the company in its second quarter financial report Wednesday...
EconomyTechCrunch

Lordstown will deliver its Endurance truck to ‘select early customers’ early next year

Executives struck a cautious tone in the second-quarter earnings call as they tried to assuage shareholder concerns and address the near-term realities of bringing its first vehicle to market without any revenue to offset its costs. Lordstown’s approach, at least this quarter, was to try and reduce operating costs from the previous quarter, helping it offset its increase in capital expenditures.
BusinessCarscoops

GM To Halt Production At Three Truck Assembly Plants

General Motors will shut down three of its full-size pickup truck assembly plants in North America due to the ongoing semiconductor shortage. “The global semiconductor shortage remains complex and very fluid,” GM said in a statement. “The recent scheduling adjustments have been driven by temporary parts shortages caused by semiconductor supply constraints from international markets experiencing Covid-19-related restrictions. This period will provide us with the opportunity to complete unfinished vehicles at the impacted assembly plants and ship those units to dealers.”
CarsPosted by
Reuters

General Motors to replace battery modules for some Bolt electric vehicles after fire risks

(Reuters) - Automaker General Motors Co said it will replace all battery modules in some Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles (EVs) under a recall announced last month. The module replacements, which could start as early as later this month, come after GM recalled its 2017-2019 model year Bolt battery-powered cars for the second time in less than a year. Two fire incidents were reported after the initial recall, including one in a Bolt that had updated software.
Montgomery, ALWSFA

HMMA limiting production this week due to supply shortage

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An ongoing global shortage of computer chips is again impacting production at Montgomery’s Hyundai plant. A spokesman says Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama is processing vehicles for dealers this week. However, production will be limited to one shift Tuesday through Thursday due to the supply shortage of semiconductor parts.
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

Ford Wants To Sell More Custom Cars

Ford wants more buyers to design their cars online and wait to pick them up as the company builds them rather than have buyers stroll through lots looking for shiny new vehicles to drive home a few days later, reports from Tuesday (August 17) said. Executives are seeking to change...
Economymodernreaders.com

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY) Short Interest Update

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decline of 45.7% from the July 15th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 191,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
RetailPosted by
Reuters

T.J. Maxx owner beats sales estimates as customers return to stores

Aug 18 (Reuters) - TJX Cos Inc on Wednesday beat market estimates for quarterly net sales, as the easing of COVID-19 restrictions prompted Americans to return to the retail chain’s brick-and-mortar discount apparel stores. Net sales rose to $12.08 billion in the second quarter from $6.67 billion a year earlier....
EconomyPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Lightning eMotors Stock Is Slumping Today

Lightning eMotors said that the auto industry's chip woes have made its near-term outlook uncertain. Shares of Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV), a maker of powertrains for electric commercial vehicles, were trading lower on Tuesday after the company reported a second-quarter loss that was wider than Wall Street had expected and withdrew its prior guidance for the full year.

Comments / 0

Community Policy