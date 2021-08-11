Very hot through Friday, slightly cooler weekend ahead

SUMMARY: The oppressive summer heat will stick around through Friday, with highs in the mid 90s and feels like temps well over 100. Rain chances will stay isolated. By the weekend, highs drop into the low 90s with scattered to numerous afternoon storms, a nice break from the heat! By next week, rain chances will stay elevated, potentially boosted by Tropical Storm Fred. Highs will stay in the upper 80s. Lows will be in the low to mid 70s for the foreseeable future.