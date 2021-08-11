Cancel
HSUS to launch ‘Unhappy Meals’ campaign

By MEAT+POULTRY Staff
meatpoultry.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO – The Humane Society of the United States (HSUS) announced a new campaign aimed at convincing McDonald’s Corp. to end what the organization calls “extreme animal suffering” in the company’s supply chain for chicken. The Unhappy Meals campaign includes television commercials and a website, UnhappyMeals.com, that depicts what HSUS...

