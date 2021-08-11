Cancel
Nebraska State

Authorities identify shooter killed in overnight shootout with Nebraska trooper

By The Associated Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to the NSP, the suspect has been identified as Brooks Hacker, 35, who had recently moved to Juniata. Preliminary investigation has revealed that the incident began at approximately 10:15 p.m. Tuesday, when the suspect and his girlfriend got into a verbal altercation that turned physical. The woman was able to flee into the backyard of the home at 501 North Brass in Juniata. She then called 911 and reported that the suspect was firing gunshots in her direction.

