NBA

Report: Heat re-sign Haslem for 19th season

By Andrew Joe Potter
theScore
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Miami Heat are re-signing veteran big man Udonis Haslem to a one-year contract for the veteran minimum of $2.6 million, sources told The Athletic's Shams Charania. The 41-year-old Haslem, the league's oldest active player, has spent his entire career with the Heat since signing as an undrafted free agent in 2003. The 6-foot-8 grinder has been present for all six of the franchise's Finals appearances, including the championship runs in 2006, 2012, and 2013.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Udonis Haslem
Person
Dwight Howard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Undrafted Free Agents#The Miami Heat#Athletic#The Milwaukee Bucks
