Report: Heat re-sign Haslem for 19th season
The Miami Heat are re-signing veteran big man Udonis Haslem to a one-year contract for the veteran minimum of $2.6 million, sources told The Athletic's Shams Charania. The 41-year-old Haslem, the league's oldest active player, has spent his entire career with the Heat since signing as an undrafted free agent in 2003. The 6-foot-8 grinder has been present for all six of the franchise's Finals appearances, including the championship runs in 2006, 2012, and 2013.www.thescore.com
Comments / 0