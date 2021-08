New York Jets could trade WR Denzel Mims for a mid-round pick. It’s rare for a second-round pick not to stick with his team for at least the first three seasons, but WR Denzel Mims could be one of those instances. Mims, the 59th overall pick in 2020, has fallen to taking reps with the third-team offense in camp. A WR who is sixth or seventh on the depth chart would likely end up on special teams or the roster bubble. For Denzel Mims, he could be cut after playing zero snaps on special teams as a rookie. Trade rumors have started to pick up speed and the New York Jets will likely trade Denzel Mims to get something back on their investment from last year.