Pre-entry test offered for spring police academy at College of the Redwoods

Colonel Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, announces it will offer its first 15-week accelerated academy to law enforcement professionals interested in becoming a trooper. This accelerated training is the Patrol’s newest approach to hire the most qualified applicants for the position of trooper. To be eligible, candidates must possess an active Missouri Class A POST license in good standing and have served a minimum of three consecutive years as a full-time Missouri POST-commissioned police officer in a traffic, patrol, or investigations capacity. Successful applicants will know their assignment prior to entering training as members of the 114th Recruit Class and be eligible to receive college credit upon graduation. Military police and out-of-state law enforcement may also be eligible for the accelerated program.