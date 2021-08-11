Pre-entry test offered for spring police academy at College of the Redwoods
The College of the Redwoods Basic Law Enforcement Training Center is currently filling the roster for the 129th Basic Law Enforcement Academy scheduled to begin Jan. 10, 2022. The first step to joining the Academy is the POST Entry Level Law Enforcement Test Battery (PELLETB). Testing is being offered on weekdays for individuals. The Academy will also offer group tests on Saturday, Aug. 28 at 9 a.m. There will be additional testing opportunities on Oct. 2 and Nov. 6 at 9 a.m.www.times-standard.com
