Riverdale season 5 episode 12 spoilers: The Hiram Lodge origin story

 6 days ago

Next week on Riverdale season 5 episode 12, you’re going to see a pretty atypical installment by show standards. Rather than have the focus be on Archie, Betty, or one of the other main characters, it could be instead on Hiram Lodge, Veronica’s father. Why? Consider this episode all about why he became the person he is. We know that he’s one of the most notable adversaries in the history of the show, but there was clearly an evolution that got him to this point.

