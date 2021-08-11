Special Weather Statement issued for Fluvanna, Western Louisa by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-12 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for central Virginia. Target Area: Fluvanna; Western Louisa Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of west central Louisa and Fluvanna Counties through 500 PM EDT At 410 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles west of Boswells Tavern to 7 miles south of Charlottesville. Movement was southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Louisa, Palmyra, Lake Monticello, Columbia, Ferncliff, Kents Store, Troy, Dixie, Nahor, Louisa Airport, Stage Junction, Zion Crossroads, Antioch, Union Mills, Wildwood, Bybee, Byrd Mill, Carysbrook, Wilmington and Cunningham. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH