Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lucas County, OH

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lucas, Ottawa, Sandusky by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 16:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lucas; Ottawa; Sandusky A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM EDT FOR OTTAWA...SANDUSKY AND NORTHEASTERN LUCAS COUNTIES At 410 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Port Clinton, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Fremont, Port Clinton, Oregon, Bellevue, Clyde, Oak Harbor, Gibsonburg, Genoa, Woodville, Elmore, Green Springs, Ballville, Lindsey, Rocky Ridge, Clay Center, Helena, Burgoon, Stony Prairie, Reno Beach and Williston. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lucas County, OH
City
Williston, OH
City
Port Clinton, OH
City
Woodville, OH
City
Bellevue, OH
City
Rocky Ridge, OH
City
Green Springs, OH
City
Gibsonburg, OH
City
Oak Harbor, OH
City
Oregon, OH
County
Sandusky County, OH
City
Burgoon, OH
City
Sandusky, OH
City
Clyde, OH
County
Ottawa County, OH
City
Clay Center, OH
City
Ottawa, OH
State
Oregon State
City
Elmore, OH
City
Lucas, OH
City
Fremont, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Abbott tests positive for COVID-19 breakthrough infection

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, his office announced. The governor's office said it got the positive result after Abbott, who is fully vaccinated, underwent his routine daily testing. He is currently asymptomatic, but is receiving Regeneron’s monoclonal antibody treatment, which is the same regimen former President Trump was given when he tested positive COVID-19 in October.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Hill

Biden finds few Capitol Hill allies amid Afghanistan backlash

President Biden is getting little cover from Congress as he faces broad backlash over his handling of the U.S. withdrawal in Afghanistan. Some Democrats, including Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.), have rallied to Biden’s side and circulated White House talking points to their members. Pelosi also urged Democrats during a conference call to stand behind Biden, according to a source familiar with the conversation.
Grocery & SupermaketCBS News

New Zealand locks down over single new case of coronavirus

Wellington, New Zealand — New Zealand's government took drastic action Tuesday by putting the entire nation into a strict lockdown for at least three days after finding a single case of coronavirus infection in the community. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern invoked some of the stirring rhetoric she used early in the pandemic by urging the "team of 5 million" — New Zealand's population — to go hard and early in trying to eliminate the latest outbreak.

Comments / 0

Community Policy