Excessive Heat Warning issued for Johnson, Leavenworth, Wyandotte by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 14:40:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-17 15:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Move to higher ground now! This is an extremely dangerous and life-threatening situation. Do not attempt to travel unless you are fleeing an area subject to flooding or under an evacuation order. Residents in the warned area should shelter in place, and stay away from creeks and local drainages. Do not drive across flooded streets. Flood waters and debris from the Museum Fire scar will affect Mount Elden Estates, the Paradise and Grandview Drive neighborhoods, as well as the Sunnyside neighborhood of Flagstaff. The flood waters may include ash and debris. Target Area: Coconino FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY FOR MUSEUM FIRE SCAR AREA The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for The Museum Fire scar area in Coconino County in north central Arizona * Until 345 PM MST. * At 239 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Museum Fire scar area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing. This is a FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY for Museum Fire scar area. This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. SEEK HIGHER GROUND NOW! HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Museum Fire scar area. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. SEEK HIGHER GROUND NOW! IMMEDIATE EVACUATION for areas in and around the Museum Fire scar area. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Flagstaff. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CATASTROPHIC