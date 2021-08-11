Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Waushara by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 15:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-11 15:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for central Wisconsin. Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Waushara A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN WAUSHARA COUNTY At 310 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Wautoma, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Redgranite around 325 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Silver Lake, Spring Lake, Lohrville, Poy Sippi, Auroraville, Dakota, Borth and Richford. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH