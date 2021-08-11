Cancel
Amelia County, VA

Heat Advisory issued for Amelia, Brunswick, Caroline, Charles City, Chesapeake by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 19:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-12 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Amelia; Brunswick; Caroline; Charles City; Chesapeake; Dinwiddie; Eastern Chesterfield (Including Col. Heights); Eastern Essex; Eastern Hanover; Eastern Henrico; Eastern King William; Eastern King and Queen; Eastern Louisa; Gloucester; Goochland; Greensville; Isle of Wight; James City; Lancaster; Middlesex; New Kent; Newport News; Northumberland; Nottoway; Powhatan; Prince George; Richmond; Southampton; Suffolk; Surry; Sussex; Western Chesterfield; Western Essex; Western Hanover; Western Henrico (Including the City of Richmond); Western King William; Western King and Queen; Westmoreland; York HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Heat index values up to 107. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Maryland, central and eastern Virginia and northeast North Carolina. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

