Albemarle County, VA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Albemarle, City of Charlottesville by NWS

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 16:11:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Albemarle; City of Charlottesville A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL ALBEMARLE COUNTY AND THE CITY OF CHARLOTTESVILLE At 410 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 9 miles northwest of Boswells Tavern to Charlottesville, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Charlottesville, Free Union, Campbell, Westmoreland, Hollymead, Ivy, Cobham, Cismont, Newcomb Hall, Boyd Tavern, Monticello, Woodridge, Keswick, Stony Point, Flordon, Carrsbrook, Earlysville, Shadwell, Barracks and Overton. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

