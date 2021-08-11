Cancel
Orange County, NY

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Orange by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 16:13:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Orange The National Weather Service in Upton NY has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Orange County in southeastern New York * Until 500 PM EDT. * At 412 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Gardnertown, or near Walden, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Gardnertown around 420 PM EDT. Newburgh around 425 PM EDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

