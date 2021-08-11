Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Darke County, OH

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Darke, Miami, Shelby by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 16:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Darke; Miami; Shelby A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM EDT FOR SOUTHERN SHELBY...CENTRAL DARKE AND NORTHERN MIAMI COUNTIES At 410 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from De Graff to Arcanum, moving southeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Sidney, Piqua, Greenville, Versailles, Covington, Bradford, Hardin, Webster, Wayne Lakes, Russia, Gettysburg, Fletcher, Port Jefferson, Hollansburg, Palestine, Lockington, Union Corners, Polo, Newbern and Maplewood. This includes I-75 in Ohio between mile markers 78 and 95. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Miami County, OH
City
Russia, OH
County
Shelby County, OH
City
Maplewood, OH
City
Wayne, OH
City
Covington, OH
County
Darke County, OH
City
Gettysburg, OH
State
Ohio State
City
Arcanum, OH
City
Piqua, OH
City
Greenville, OH
City
Palestine, OH
City
De Graff, OH
City
Port Jefferson, OH
City
Shelby, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Thunderstorms#Severe Weather#Thunderstorm#Extreme Weather#Bradford Hardin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Abbott tests positive for COVID-19 breakthrough infection

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, his office announced. The governor's office said it got the positive result after Abbott, who is fully vaccinated, underwent his routine daily testing. He is currently asymptomatic, but is receiving Regeneron’s monoclonal antibody treatment, which is the same regimen former President Trump was given when he tested positive COVID-19 in October.
Posted by
The Hill

Biden finds few Capitol Hill allies amid Afghanistan backlash

President Biden is getting little cover from Congress as he faces broad backlash over his handling of the U.S. withdrawal in Afghanistan. Some Democrats, including Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.), have rallied to Biden’s side and circulated White House talking points to their members. Pelosi also urged Democrats during a conference call to stand behind Biden, according to a source familiar with the conversation.
Grocery & SupermaketCBS News

New Zealand locks down over single new case of coronavirus

Wellington, New Zealand — New Zealand's government took drastic action Tuesday by putting the entire nation into a strict lockdown for at least three days after finding a single case of coronavirus infection in the community. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern invoked some of the stirring rhetoric she used early in the pandemic by urging the "team of 5 million" — New Zealand's population — to go hard and early in trying to eliminate the latest outbreak.

Comments / 0

Community Policy