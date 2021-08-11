Cancel
Hamilton County, TN

Special Weather Statement issued for Hamilton, Meigs by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-12 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-11 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Hamilton; Meigs A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Meigs and northeastern Hamilton Counties through 445 PM EDT At 408 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Soddy-Daisy, or 12 miles northwest of Cleveland, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Soddy-Daisy, Lakesite, Birchwood, Shady Grove, Sale Creek, Flat Top Mountain and Harrison Bay State Park. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

