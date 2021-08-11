Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chippewa, Mackinac by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 16:11:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Chippewa; Mackinac The National Weather Service in Gaylord has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Chippewa County in eastern Michigan Southeastern Mackinac County in eastern Michigan * Until 500 PM EDT. * At 410 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 10 miles southeast of Munuscong to 6 miles south of Goetzville to near Mackinac Island, moving southeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Saint Marys River and Detour Village around 415 PM EDT. Potagannissing Bay around 420 PM EDT. Drummond Island around 425 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include False Detour Channel. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH