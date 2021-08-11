Cancel
Ottawa County, OH

Severe Weather Statement issued for Ottawa by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 14:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ottawa A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM EDT FOR OTTAWA...SANDUSKY AND NORTHEASTERN LUCAS COUNTIES At 410 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Port Clinton, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Fremont, Port Clinton, Oregon, Bellevue, Clyde, Oak Harbor, Gibsonburg, Genoa, Woodville, Elmore, Green Springs, Ballville, Lindsey, Rocky Ridge, Clay Center, Helena, Burgoon, Stony Prairie, Reno Beach and Williston. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

