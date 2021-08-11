Severe Weather Statement issued for City of Winchester, Frederick, Shenandoah by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-11 15:32:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: City of Winchester; Frederick; Shenandoah THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN SHENANDOAH...AND SOUTHERN FREDERICK COUNTIES IN NORTHWESTERN VIRGINIA AND THE CITY OF WINCHESTER IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for northwestern Virginia...and eastern and the Panhandle of West Virginia.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0