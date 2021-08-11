Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Frederick County, VA

Severe Weather Statement issued for City of Winchester, Frederick, Shenandoah by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 15:32:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: City of Winchester; Frederick; Shenandoah THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN SHENANDOAH...AND SOUTHERN FREDERICK COUNTIES IN NORTHWESTERN VIRGINIA AND THE CITY OF WINCHESTER IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for northwestern Virginia...and eastern and the Panhandle of West Virginia.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Frederick County, VA
State
Virginia State
State
West Virginia State
County
Shenandoah County, VA
City
Winchester, VA
City
Shenandoah, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Of Winchester#Severe Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Abbott tests positive for COVID-19 breakthrough infection

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, his office announced. The governor's office said it got the positive result after Abbott, who is fully vaccinated, underwent his routine daily testing. He is currently asymptomatic, but is receiving Regeneron’s monoclonal antibody treatment, which is the same regimen former President Trump was given when he tested positive COVID-19 in October.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. senators urge FTC to probe Tesla over self-driving claims

SAN FRANCISCO/WASHINGTON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Two U.S. senators on Wednesday pressed the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to probe Tesla (TSLA.O), saying the company has misled consumers and endangered the public by marketing its driving automation systems as fully self-driving. "Tesla and (CEO) Mr. (Elon) Musk’s repeated overstatements of their...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Hill

Biden finds few Capitol Hill allies amid Afghanistan backlash

President Biden is getting little cover from Congress as he faces broad backlash over his handling of the U.S. withdrawal in Afghanistan. Some Democrats, including Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.), have rallied to Biden’s side and circulated White House talking points to their members. Pelosi also urged Democrats during a conference call to stand behind Biden, according to a source familiar with the conversation.
Grocery & SupermaketCBS News

New Zealand locks down over single new case of coronavirus

Wellington, New Zealand — New Zealand's government took drastic action Tuesday by putting the entire nation into a strict lockdown for at least three days after finding a single case of coronavirus infection in the community. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern invoked some of the stirring rhetoric she used early in the pandemic by urging the "team of 5 million" — New Zealand's population — to go hard and early in trying to eliminate the latest outbreak.

Comments / 0

Community Policy