Flood Advisory issued for Ceiba, Fajardo, Luquillo, Naguabo, Rio Grande by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 19:54:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-18 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Heavy rain is increasing the risk of landslides, especially in areas where slides have occurred in the past. Be especially alert if you are near a stream, especially at the base of a mountain or in a cove. Watch for loose-moving soil and rocks or a sudden increase in streamflow. Leave the area quickly if this is observed. When driving along roads where the terrain is steep or rocky, watch and listen for falling rocks, mud, trees and other debris. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Madison The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Madison County in western North Carolina * Until 200 AM EDT Wednesday. * At 754 PM EDT, Heavy rain has ended across the warned area of Madison County. However, excessive runoff continues and many area streams continue to rise. Additional Minor flooding is likely over the next few hours before streams start to crest and conditions improve later tonight. Between 2 and 4 inches of storm-total rain has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area, but this will NOT cause new flooding to develop. Flash flooding is ongoing! Please avoid all flooded roadways and stay away from low-lying areas and low-water crossings, as floodwaters can rise rapidly and without warning. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Marshall, Mars Hill, Hot Springs, Walnut, Allenstand, Spring Creek, Faust, Luck, Wolf Ridge and Max Patch. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED