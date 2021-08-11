Cancel
Chippewa County, MI

Severe Weather Statement issued for Chippewa, Mackinac by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 16:11:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Chippewa; Mackinac A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL CHIPPEWA AND EASTERN MACKINAC COUNTIES At 400 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Barbeau to near Hessel to near Evergreen Shores, moving southeast at 45 mph. The Kinross Airport measured a 64 mph wind gust with this storm. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Munuscong and Hessel around 405 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Cedarville and Stalwart. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

