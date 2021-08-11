Cancel
Alabama State

Russell Cave National Monument Was Recently Named Alabama's Coolest National Park

There’s no denying that Alabama is an outdoor lover’s dream. After all, the Yellowhammer State is home to a variety of outdoor attractions, including some of the coolest in the nation. One of these is Russell Cave National Monument, which you can learn all about below.

Russell Cave National Monument, which was established on May 11, 1961, is located off the beaten path in Bridgeport, Alabama. It's considered one of the nation's most unique archaeological sites.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G1YaF_0bOnnCwW00
google/Joan Spencer

Upon your arrival to this park, you'll reach the Gilbert Grosvenor Visitor Center. While at the visitor center, you'll be able to watch a park film, shop for souvenirs, and even explore a...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tfk49_0bOnnCwW00
google/John Veazey

...small museum, which features a variety of exhibits with information about the people who inhabited Russell Cave throughout four different anthropological time periods. You'll also get to view several artifacts, including arrowheads, fish hooks, and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3odpt1_0bOnnCwW00
flickr/Lawrence G. Miller

Russell Cave National Monument's main feature is of course Russell Cave. With a mapped length of 7.2 miles, it's Alabama's third longest cave. It also contains the most thorough records of prehistoric culture in the Southeast.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cZb4i_0bOnnCwW00
tripadvisor/Jason M

The trail to reach Russell Cave, which was inhabited for more than 10,000 years, is a 1.1-mile loop trail. It has an easy rating and will take about an hour to finish. You can also skip the hike by accessing the trail from the Gilbert Grosvenor Visitor Center. From there, you can easily walk to the cave.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AsoGJ_0bOnnCwW00
google/Stan Perry

Once reaching the cave, you'll be able to go inside and look out. By doing this, you'll get to experience what the Native Americans did when they used Russell Cave for shelter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tKSD3_0bOnnCwW00
google/Christian Linwood

Russell Cave National Monument is also part of the North Alabama Birding Trail, so you can expect to see a variety of bird species during your visit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WMhHP_0bOnnCwW00
google/David Jarrell
For more information about Russell Cave National Monument, you can view its webpage here and its Facebook page here . Hours: Daily, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Have you ever visited Alabama’s Russell Cave National Monument in Bridgeport? If so, please share your experience with us in the comments below.

Another national park in Alabama that’s worthy of a visit is Little River Canyon National Preserve in Fort Payne. For more information, be sure to take a look at the following article: Little River Canyon National Preserve Was Named The Most Beautiful Place In Alabama And We Have To Agree .

The post Russell Cave National Monument Was Recently Named Alabama’s Coolest National Park appeared first on Only In Your State .

Only In Alabama

Only In Alabama

