Ihlenfeld, Thompson nominated as US attorneys in WVa

1 of 2

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — President Joe Biden has submitted two nominations for federal prosecutors in West Virginia, including one who served in the same capacity under former President Barack Obama, officials said Wednesday.

William Ihlenfeld was the U.S. attorney for the state’s Northern District from 2010 to 2016. Ihlenfeld was elected to the state Senate from Ohio County in 2018.

“Bill brings a sharp mind, a tender heart, and a tenacious work ethic to bear on every task before him,” said state Senate Minority Leader Stephen Baldwin, D-Greenbrier.

In West Virginia’s Southern District, Biden also has nominated Boone County Circuit Judge William Thompson as U.S. attorney, Gov. Jim Justice announced.

Thompson has served as a circuit judge since 2007. He runs a court for both adult and juvenile drug offenders and envisioned the idea of a family treatment court system a decade ago. Boone County’s family treatment court debuted in 2019.

The nominations must be approved by the U.S. Senate, a process that could take several months.