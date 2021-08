Less than two months after California ended its four-tiered reopening strategy and removed all state-imposed COVID restrictions, major cities like Los Angeles are faced with more outbreaks as newer Delta and Delta Plus variants spread in both vaccinated and unvaccinated populations. In response to this growing number of infections, many local restaurants, bars, and event companies are scrambling to create their own restrictions, including requiring patrons to show proof of their COVID vaccination status. It looks like such requirements could soon be made official, as LA City Council President Nury Martinez and Councilman Mitch O’Farrell just co-introduced a proposal that would require proof of at least partial vaccination against COVID-19 in order to enter public indoor spaces in LA, including restaurants, bars, gyms, concert venues, movie theaters, and retail shops.