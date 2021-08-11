Cancel
Burlington, VT

Two electric utilties asks customers to conserve electricity

The Associated Press
 6 days ago

JOHNSON, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont Electric Cooperative and Burlington Electric are asking customers to conserve electricity Thursday and Friday evenings as demand for electricity across New England is expected to jump with the high temperatures.

Customers are asked to delay using major appliances such as dishwashers, washing machines and dryers and charging electric vehicles staring at 4 p.m. on those days. The utilities are also encouraging people to turn down air conditioning as much as safely possible and to turn off lights and devices.

Burlington Electric said a significant portion of its costs is determined by how much energy the community is using during the summer peak.

