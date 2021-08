A man accused of threatening a Gwinnett County Superior Court judge and other members of the criminal justice system has been arrested by Gwinnett deputies. The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that Micquel Deandre Gay, 36, was arrested on charges of making terroristic threats, possession of firearms by a convicted felon and conducting criminal gang activity and booked into the Rockdale County Jail. Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Deputy Ashley Castiblanco said Gay made the threat against the judge, who has not been identified by law enforcement, after his motion to have probation on a previous charge was denied. The judge who was threatened was the judge who denied his motion.