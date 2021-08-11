Cancel
Alabama State

Alabama prison guard charged over alleged payments

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama corrections officer was jailed on felony charges after evidence found in an inmate’s cellphone indicated the guard was doing business illegally with the prisoner, records showed Wednesday.

Tericus Dinkins, a correctional officer at Kilby prison, was charged Tuesday with promoting prison contraband and using his position for personal gain, according to court documents.

Dinkins, 49, was held in the Montgomery County jail following his arrest, news outlets reported.

An inmate was found at Kilby with a cellphone that contained messages, emails and photos indicating financial transactions with Dinkins, court records showed. Dinkins allegedly told investigators he brought both drugs and phones, which are illegal in prison, into the lockup.

Court records did not include the name of a defense attorney who could speak on behalf of Dinkins.

