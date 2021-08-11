Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
The Associated Press

Alaska to pursue DNA samples it failed to collect

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska law enforcement agencies failed to collect DNA samples from more than 21,000 people arrested for or convicted of certain crimes over the past 25 years, in part because of confusion caused by changes to state law, officials said.

The state Department of Public Safety identified 21,577 individuals who were required to have a DNA sample on file but did not. Of those, 1,555 are dead, the report states.

Gov. Mike Dunleavy on Tuesday announced plans for the state to pursue samples in the remaining cases. It’s not clear, though, how long that process might take or how many might successfully be gathered.

The state plans to begin with those convicted of a class of felonies that includes violent crimes and sex crimes, a group that is smaller than 600 people, KTOO Public Media reported.

A 1995 law first required the collection of DNA samples from people convicted of these felonies. The law has been changed eight times, expanding those covered.

Deputy Attorney General John Skidmore said the revisions have contributed to the failures.

Skidmore said there had been confusion over who should be involved in the DNA collection. And changes to the law added challenges “in terms of trying to figure out what’s supposed to be collected when,” he said.

Several state agencies are working on the issue, along with local law enforcement agencies.

Plans call for the Department of Corrections to collect DNA from those already in prison or jail, and for state probation and parole officers to collect samples from those on supervision.

Dunleavy’s office said the Department of Corrections has collected “tens of thousands” of DNA samples over the years, “primarily when a court order was in place.” But it says with the new initiative, it will collect samples “from all offenders who fall under the statutes.”

State Public Safety Commissioner Jim Cockrell also said law enforcement now collects DNA from nearly everyone arrested for the crimes covered by the law. He said his department has begun working to find people whose samples weren’t collected previously.

“Government has an obligation to follow the law,” he said. “And regardless of the many reasons that these DNA collections were missed, we are focused on making our … state a safer place to live.”

It’s a crime to refuse to provide DNA that is required under the law. The law allows for those who have samples taken to request that their DNA be removed from the system under certain circumstances, like if they’re released without being charged or found not guilty, or if their case is dismissed.

State officials also said the state is building a website intended to allow sexual assault victims to track the status of kits collected from their assaults. That announcement was praised by advocates for sexual assault survivors.

The state estimates initiatives announced Tuesday will cost $2 million. Of that, $900,000 will come from the recently passed budget. Dunleavy also plans to ask lawmakers to approve spending $1.1 million from federal pandemic recovery funding for the work.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

534K+
Followers
299K+
Post
251M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dna#Alaska#Sex Crimes#Ap#Ktoo Public Media#State Public Safety
Related
Posted by
The Associated Press

Ohio court sets execution date despite unofficial moratorium

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court on Wednesday set a 2025 execution date for a man convicted of killing five people including three children more than three decades ago. The court’s decision in the case of death row inmate Samuel Moreland comes even as an unofficial execution moratorium...
Concord, NHPosted by
The Associated Press

State seeks more money for youth center abuse investigation

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire Department of Justice wants nearly $1 million to continue investigating and prosecuting those accused of physically and sexually abusing children at the state’s youth detention center. The current two-year budget includes $350,000 for the cost of prosecuting crimes and defending the state against...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Tucson police union challenges city’s vaccine requirement

The union representing Tucson police officers is challenging the city’s decision to require employees to get the coronavirus vaccine. The Arizona Daily Star reports that the lawsuit filed Monday by the Tucson Police Officers Association alleges the policy breaches its labor contract “by unilaterally enacting the ordinance without first bargaining in good faith over the change in working conditions” and asks a court to declare the mandate to be illegal.
ProtestsPosted by
The Associated Press

Ex-police officers reject pleas in Capitol riot case

Two former police officers from Virginia charged with participating in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol have rejected plea agreements. Assistant U.S. Attorney Elizabeth Aloi didn’t say at a hearing Tuesday what concessions prosecutors offered Thomas “T.J” Robertson and Jacob Fracker in exchange for pleading guilty, The Roanoke Times reported.
Bismarck, NDPosted by
The Associated Press

No plans to resettle Afghans in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — There are no current plans to bring any of the people fleeing the conflict in Afghanistan to North Dakota, state officials said. The North Dakota Department of Human Services, who oversees the Refugee Resettlement Program, said the process is actually quite extensive. It takes eight different...
Posted by
The Associated Press

New commission to address Indiana public health system gaps

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A new commission will recommend improvements to Indiana’s public health system, which state officials said Wednesday continues to be the state’s “Achilles’ heel.”. The 15-member Governor’s Public Health Commission — established in an executive order issued by Gov. Eric Holcomb — will examine the state’s preparedness for...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Report: Census hit by cyberattack, US count unaffected

U.S. Census Bureau computer servers uninvolved with the 2020 census were exploited last year during a cybersecurity attack, but hackers’ attempts to keep access to the system were unsuccessful, according to a watchdog report released Wednesday. The attack took place in January 2020 on the bureau’s remote access servers. According...
CollegesPosted by
The Associated Press

US judge blocks medical college’s vaccine requirement

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal court says a medical college in north Louisiana cannot force students to get COVID-19 vaccinations as a condition of enrollment. Three students at the Edwards Via College of Osteopathic Medicine in Monroe filed a lawsuit earlier this month, objecting to getting the vaccine on religious grounds. The college is a private institution but it operates on the campus of the University of Louisiana at Monroe.
Posted by
The Associated Press

Wisconsin Republicans seek to dismiss redistricting lawsuit

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s Republican-controlled Legislature has asked a federal court to dismiss a lawsuit brought by Democrats that asks a judge to take over the process of drawing new boundary lines if lawmakers and the Democratic governor can’t reach agreement. Republicans, in a motion filed Tuesday, call the...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Evers directs $50 million to Wisconsin farmers, agriculture

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers announced Wednesday that he’s directing $50 million in federal coronavirus relief funding to Wisconsin’s farmers and the state’s agriculture industry. That is in addition to $50 million in federal funding that has already been distributed through the Wisconsin Farm Support Program. Applications for...
Posted by
The Associated Press

US health officials call for booster shots against COVID-19

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials Wednesday recommended all Americans get COVID-19 booster shots to shore up their protection amid the surging delta variant and evidence that the vaccines’ effectiveness is falling. The plan, as outlined by the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Top doc told Whitmer school mask mandate would curb virus

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s top doctor said Wednesday she had told Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the state health director that reinstituting a mask requirement in K-12 schools would likely lessen the spread of COVID-19, but she added there are other factors when considering the step. Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Pennsylvania teachers union: Schools should require masks

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s largest teachers union on Wednesday urged K-12 schools to require masks in school buildings, a measure that state officials are encouraging but not mandating. The Pennsylvania State Education Association cited the threat of the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus, which is spiking infections...
Posted by
The Associated Press

US moves to cut backlog of asylum cases at US-Mexico border

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Wednesday proposed changing how asylum claims are handled, aiming to reduce a huge backlog of cases from the U.S.-Mexico border that has left people waiting years to find out whether they will be allowed to stay in America. Under the proposal, routine asylum...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Jackson County considers using COVID-19 funds for courthouse

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Some Jackson County executives are considering using $136 million in COVID-19 relief funds to help fund renovations at the county courthouse. County Manager Troy Schulte told legislators Monday that money from the American Rescue Plan could fund the first phase of a $255.4 million renovation of the courthouse in downtown Kansas City, KCUR reported.
Georgia StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Georgia court suspends jury trials due to COVID surge

MACON, Ga. (AP) — The top judge in Georgia’s Macon Judicial Circuit is suspending some jury trials due to a spike in COVID cases. Chief Judge Howard Simms has put trials in Bibb County on hold through August and will reevaluate the suspension in September, local prosecutors said Tuesday. The judicial circuit also includes Peach County, and jury trials will continue there.
PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

Cooper choice for environment job advances in confirmation

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s latest pick to run the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality received the formal bipartisan backing Wednesday of a Senate committee who had questioned her the day before. Republicans leading the Senate environment panel praised Elizabeth Biser before advancing a confirmation resolution...

Comments / 0

Community Policy