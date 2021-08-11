Sam Outlaw new album

For those of you keeping score at home, this is now the second release date Kanye West’s DONDA has rolled right past, as the singular rapper continues to tinker with his latest while haunting Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium like an extremely famous ghost. Let that not distract from the bands with worthwhile new albums out today, including a swing-for-the-fences effort from Foxing, Laura Stevenson’s poignant new self-titled LP and a hot meal (GUMBO’!, to be precise) from rapper/producer Pink Siifu. Sink your teeth into another New Music Friday feast below, and don’t forget that today (Aug. 6) is also Bandcamp Friday, i.e., an ideal day to support your favorite artists directly, whether they’re dropping today or not.
