Sam Outlaw new album

By Staff
wbyz94.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTraditional country singer Sam Outlaw will release a new CD later this year. “For The Rest Of Our Lives,” by Outlaw, will be released on Friday, August 13. Outlaw and Steven Fiore (Ryan Cabrera, Natasha Bedingfield) wrote the song, which Cheyenne Medders produced, engineered, and recorded in the DepartureRoom in Nashville.

