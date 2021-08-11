Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
The Associated Press

Williamson County school board approves mask mandate

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — School officials in an affluent Tennessee county south of Nashville have voted to implement a temporary mask mandate for elementary school students, staff and visitors.

Local news outlets report that the school board in Williamson County made the decision Tuesday evening after a nearly four-hour meeting that saw frequent disruptions from attendees opposed to mask mandates. One person was escorted from the room by deputies, and dozens of other parents opposed to mask mandates also walked out in support.

WTVF-TV reported that 30 people were allowed to testify before the board cast their votes, which ranged from medical experts who pleaded that the mask mandate would help protect kids from the coronavirus outbreak. Others threatened that board’s decision would have consequences.

“If you own a business, we will boycott your business...in the past, you dealt with sheep now prepare yourself to deal with lions,” said Daniel Jordan.

Tennessee students are retuning to school amid a resurgence of COVID-19 cases, particularly among the unvaccinated. Currently, children under the age of 12 do not qualify for the vaccine. Only a small handful of schools have elected to adopt a mask mandate as Tennessee’s vaccination rates remain among the lowest in the country. Those district include Shelby County, which encompasses Memphis, and Nashville.

Gov. Bill Lee has resisted implementing a statewide mask mandate for schools, instead choosing to leave the decision to local officials.

Only a small handful of schools have elected to adopt a mask mandate as Tennessee’s vaccination rates remain among the lowest in the country. Those district include Shelby County, which encompasses Memphis, and Nashville.

Williamson County’s school mask mandate expires Sept. 21. At that time, board members will reassess and decide whether or not to extend the requirement.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

534K+
Followers
299K+
Post
251M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tennessee County#Mandates#Local News#Public Health#Franklin#Ap#Wtvf Tv
Related
Kansas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Sheriff, school board undercut Kansas county’s COVID rules

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — The sheriff and a local school board in Kansas’ most populous county have set COVID-19 policies conflicting with county rules on testing and masks. Johnson County in the Kansas City area is requiring unvaccinated employees to undergo weekly testing starting next week, but the sheriff’s department is exempt. Sheriff Calvin Hayden is not requiring his nearly 600 employees to abide by the requirement.
Posted by
The Associated Press

Jackson County considers using COVID-19 funds for courthouse

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Some Jackson County executives are considering using $136 million in COVID-19 relief funds to help fund renovations at the county courthouse. County Manager Troy Schulte told legislators Monday that money from the American Rescue Plan could fund the first phase of a $255.4 million renovation of the courthouse in downtown Kansas City, KCUR reported.
Florida StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Big Florida school districts defy governor over mask mandate

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Students in Broward County faced a mask-wearing mandate as their school year began on Wednesday, even as their school board faced threats of severe penalties for defying Gov. Ron DeSantis. School officials in Hillsborough and Miami-Dade counties planned to address the public health measure later Wednesday, hoping to reduce infections in classrooms.
Georgia StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Georgia court suspends jury trials due to COVID surge

MACON, Ga. (AP) — The top judge in Georgia’s Macon Judicial Circuit is suspending some jury trials due to a spike in COVID cases. Chief Judge Howard Simms has put trials in Bibb County on hold through August and will reevaluate the suspension in September, local prosecutors said Tuesday. The judicial circuit also includes Peach County, and jury trials will continue there.

Comments / 0

Community Policy