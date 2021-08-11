Cancel
‘Outer Banks’ Cast’s Best Behind-the-Scenes Moments: Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline and More

By Erin Crabtree
Us Weekly
 6 days ago
Rudy Pankow, Jonathan Daviss, Madison Bailey, Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline

From costars to family! Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Rudy Pankow and Jonathan Daviss play best friends on Outer Banks, which has translated into strong real-life bonds between the actors.

The Netflix series premiered in April 2020, and fans instantly became obsessed with the Pogues’ hunt for treasure. When the cast returned to the set to shoot season 2, which was released in July 2021, they had grown even closer than before.

“It was very tight-knit, so the filming of the first season felt very intimate in the best way possible,” Cline told Grazia Gazette: The Hamptons in the summer 2021 issue. “We really vibe with our crew and our cast, obviously. We immediately had chemistry, and we immediately started hanging out, which is amazing.”

The actress and her costars rose to fame together, leaning on each other throughout the process. “We all kind of started in the same place when we got the show, and we just stuck together,” she recalled. “We’re all going through the same thing and it just helps to have people around you who understand and who are there for you. We keep each other grounded and we hype each other up. We’re all each other’s best hype man.”

The group opened up about their relationships with each other in a July 2021 YouTube video with Glamour. “As time has progressed and as we’ve been on this journey together … it continues to get more and more in-depth with the entirety of it,” Stokes explained. “It’s become less of a friendship and more of a family, and I think that’s just what makes this show so special.”

Bailey, for her part, gave some insight into what the cast talks about when the cameras are not rolling. “Our group chat is making plans, sending stupid TikToks, sending fan art. We’ll send some fan posts,” she exclusively told Us Weekly in July 2021. “If it’s really cool or something, we’ll send it to each other so that everyone sees it. That, and then just goofing off.”

Stokes and Cline, meanwhile, started off as friends before things between them turned romantic. The couple confirmed in June 2020 that they are dating. However, they keep things professional on the set.

“I think there’s always this element of [asking], ‘How can we make it not about Maddie and Chase? How do we make it about Sarah Cameron and John B?’” the actor told Us in February 2021. “So that’s been fun to sort of find the ebbs and flows of the characters and give it that birth, versus it being everybody looking at us for who we are as a couple outside of work. We’ve put in a lot of work.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see the Outer Banks cast’s best behind-the-scenes moments:

