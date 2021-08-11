Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Burien, WA

Cooling Center will open at Burien Community Center later this week

Posted by 
B-Town (Burien) Blog
B-Town (Burien) Blog
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01iCwq_0bOnkDic00

With high temperatures expected later this week, the City of Burien is opening the Burien Community Center to operate as a cooling center later this week, including Thursday, Aug. 12, Friday, Aug. 13, and Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, the city announced Wednesday.

This is in response to the “Excessive Heat Warning” issued by the National Weather Service – which runs through Saturday – that predicts “dangerously hot conditions with temperatures rising into the mid 80s to lower 90s today, 90s to near 100 degrees Thursday and Friday.”

There will be space for 35 people.

Sprinklers will be on at Chelsea Park Wednesday–Friday, from 3:30–5:30 p.m.

You can find other cooling centers on the King County Emergency Management blog.

Find other heat safety information, including ways to keep you, your family, and your pets cool.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c6A4z_0bOnkDic00

Comments / 0

B-Town (Burien) Blog

B-Town (Burien) Blog

Seattle, WA
520
Followers
936
Post
73K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Events, Politics, Crime, COVID-19 News, Arts & more for Burien, WA.

 https://b-townblog.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
King County, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
City
Burien, WA
County
King County, WA
Burien, WA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooling Center#Thurs#Weather#Chelsea#Emergency Management#Wa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Abbott tests positive for COVID-19 breakthrough infection

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, his office announced. The governor's office said it got the positive result after Abbott, who is fully vaccinated, underwent his routine daily testing. He is currently asymptomatic, but is receiving Regeneron’s monoclonal antibody treatment, which is the same regimen former President Trump was given when he tested positive COVID-19 in October.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. senators urge FTC to probe Tesla over self-driving claims

SAN FRANCISCO/WASHINGTON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Two U.S. senators on Wednesday pressed the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to probe Tesla (TSLA.O), saying the company has misled consumers and endangered the public by marketing its driving automation systems as fully self-driving. "Tesla and (CEO) Mr. (Elon) Musk’s repeated overstatements of their...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Hill

Biden finds few Capitol Hill allies amid Afghanistan backlash

President Biden is getting little cover from Congress as he faces broad backlash over his handling of the U.S. withdrawal in Afghanistan. Some Democrats, including Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.), have rallied to Biden’s side and circulated White House talking points to their members. Pelosi also urged Democrats during a conference call to stand behind Biden, according to a source familiar with the conversation.
Grocery & SupermaketCBS News

New Zealand locks down over single new case of coronavirus

Wellington, New Zealand — New Zealand's government took drastic action Tuesday by putting the entire nation into a strict lockdown for at least three days after finding a single case of coronavirus infection in the community. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern invoked some of the stirring rhetoric she used early in the pandemic by urging the "team of 5 million" — New Zealand's population — to go hard and early in trying to eliminate the latest outbreak.

Comments / 0

Community Policy