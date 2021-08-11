Cancel
SummerStage requiring proof of COVID vaccination to attend Central Park shows

By Amanda Hatfield
brooklynvegan.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this month, NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that you'll be required to present proof of vaccination to attend indoor performances, movies, dining, gyms, and more in the city. That covers indoor music venues, and while SummerStage, being located outdoors, doesn't fall under the new rules, they've announced that they'll be requiring proof of vaccination to attend events at Rumsey Playfield in Central Park this season. They write:

