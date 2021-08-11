SummerStage requiring proof of COVID vaccination to attend Central Park shows
Earlier this month, NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that you'll be required to present proof of vaccination to attend indoor performances, movies, dining, gyms, and more in the city. That covers indoor music venues, and while SummerStage, being located outdoors, doesn't fall under the new rules, they've announced that they'll be requiring proof of vaccination to attend events at Rumsey Playfield in Central Park this season. They write:www.brooklynvegan.com
