Starbucks Caramel Frappuccino: What To Know Before Ordering
It is hard to imagine a world of blended cold coffees without dreaming about a sweet Frappuccino with ice chips floating around. A Frappuccino, in turn, is pretty much synonymous with Starbucks, and rightly so. Starbucks has a trademark on the term Frappuccino and so, you'll find everything from fraps and frappes to iced and cold coffees at other coffee shops, but if it's a Frappuccino you want, it is Starbucks that you'll want to go to.www.mashed.com
Comments / 0