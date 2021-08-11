Starbucks Caramel Frappuccino: What To Know Before Ordering

Mornings look different for everybody. Some start their day with a quick workout while others head straight into the kitchen to begin putting together a delicious breakfast spread. Whether you've adopted either of those two routines or have a wildly different one of your own, there's one thing that brings us all together in those early hours of the day: coffee. It gets us going in the A.M. and is the perfect afternoon pick-me-up to help us through the rest of our day, and sometimes even makes its way into a libation at the end of the night. Hot or iced, black or with sugar and cream, there's just something about that aromatic bean juice that makes our day-to-day lives a little bit better.