Pittsburgh, PA

Traffic Changes Coming To Downtown Pittsburgh And North Shore For Picklesburgh, Hella Mega Tour And Steelers Preseason Game

CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 6 days ago

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Big traffic changes are coming to downtown Pittsburgh and the North Shore this month.

The Allegheny County Department of Public Works and the City of Pittsburgh said there will be temporary traffic changes between Aug. 18 and Aug. 23 for Picklesburgh, a Hella Mega Tour concert and a Steelers preseason game.

Click here for a full list of road closures in downtown and the North Shore.

